Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lake Havasu City gas prices. Why whine when the mafia controls all gas sales and price gouging?
Onions to the city. You keep the beaches closed, yet out-of-state boaters are lined up on Beachcomber to get into the marina and Site Six. Parking lots there are jammed and they keep coming. Way to stop the spread. Out-of-staters stay home. Coronavirus needs a host, don’t be the asymptomatic host. We’re home and we live here!
Orchids to all those people from the other 49 states who come here. They clog my roads, raid my grocery stores and use my lake. Only people who boost my economy, buy permanent homes who come from California should be banned. Only kidding! This is America, land of the free!
Onions to the city for letting some small clothing stores stay open during this time. These are not essential stores.
Orchids to Fayette Air Conditioning for assisting my parents after their unit quit. They are up and running again and very grateful to tech Nelson.
Onions to those criticizing luxury auto manufactures for advertising. Advertising keeps the programming on and the presses rolling. Without advertising dollars thousands more would be unemployed. You wouldn’t be able to watch your favorite news shows.
Orchids to J. D’Uva Plumbing for re-plumbing our house. You guys rock! Fast courteous professional and reasonable. Mike & Linda.
Onions to all the people in our grocery stores not wearing masks or bandanas. You may have the virus and not know it so just breathing can spread it. Not to mention a cough or sneeze. Get with the program, dufus.
Orchids to all the people who do the right thing when no one is watching. Thank you.
Onions to the person who stole the clothing rack from the front of the Food Bank.
Orchids to everyone who doesn’t need the stimulus check and gives it to a worthy cause.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.