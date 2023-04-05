Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all the workers and volunteers at the Hospice of Havasu Resale Store. Your dedication and hard work are just as important as the volunteers for Hospice of Havasu and other programs.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all the workers and volunteers at the Hospice of Havasu Resale Store. Your dedication and hard work are just as important as the volunteers for Hospice of Havasu and other programs.
Onions to Lake Havasu State Park. It’s always been $3 a person to just go through the cactus garden. The girls insisted it was $20 a car. They need training, because I’ve been going there for five years with company. I won’t be going back. I feel like I got ripped off!
Orchids to the manager Marc at Javelina Cantina restaurant. He managed to get seven of us seated despite a mix up with our reservation. Your accommodation of us was very much appreciated. The food was great and so was the service. Thanks!
Orchids to Chili’s for taking care of me during my medical crisis. Their team was compassionate, professional, and caring. They saw to my immediate needs while waiting for 911 to respond. Their customers were also great in creating room for the gurney. Thank you, team Chili’s.
Orchids to Wendy Moen at Design Dimension. I re-ordered once again some special cards she has done for me in the past. She is quick to respond to an order request and made the entire experience very easy.
Orchids to Nina and Shane from Oasis Floors for the beautiful installation of my new flooring. Thank you for all your efforts on my behalf. LR
Orchids to Megan and Erik’s Water and Ice south side. That water is fantastic!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Editor: I’m never sure where to start, when responding to a letter by Kandi Finfrock.
Editor: Consider the word “rescue.” Some people might consider the illegally cross…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.