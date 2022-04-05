Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the off roaders at south end of town who use Highlander Drive as their speedway to the desert. Children are playing; everyone please slow down!
Orchids to the Onion given who stated they haven’t seen a ticket for speeding or running red lights and stop signs. We see them daily also. We need help! City Council needs to address this problem to slow the newcomers down. Slow down this whole town. What’s the hurry?
Onions to the vehicle speeding up McCulloch Boulevard on Monday at 4 p.m. You passed on the right, with no blinker. You are going to cause a terrible accident someday. You have no regard for others around you.
Onions to the woman at the local store. I had a return to make from an online purchase and went to the local store and, I must say, some of the help is very rude. I miss the old owners.
Orchids to the city for fixing the pot hole on Acoma Boulevard and Smoketree Avenue.
Orchids to all of the people at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home for taking good care of Simba and the two men who came to my home. Thank you for caring.
Orchids to Novak Animal Care Center. They looked after our dog Milo on short notice with smiles and amazing service. We (and he) will be back!
Orchids to Robin for being so patient with us with his canceled driver’s license and our two cars that we sold but didn’t let Department of Motor Vehicles know we had sold them. Happy retirement. Every day will be Saturday.
Orchids to Mother Nature. Thank you for the rain.
Orchids to all of the hard working and friendliest baristas at Starbucks at Swanson and McCulloch. They are always friendly and makes using the drive thru great no matter how long the wait is.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
