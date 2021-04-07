Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Boathouse Grill and especially Amanda. Now that the lock out is over we finally get to go out for some enjoyment. Amanda, you made our day fantastic! Wonderful service and a great personality. The food and drinks at the BHG are great.
Orchids to the Onion about organizing Lake Havasu City. Fantastic Idea. I have a few closets that need organizing, not to mention my garage. When you have your organizers in place please let us all know. I’m sure I’m not the only one who would take you up on organizing.
Orchids to Merv Hersham who put in our new patio door and kitchen “garden” window. He followed through with “cutting edge” to finish the stucco. It looks great!
Orchids to Vice Mayor David Lane, wife, and crew for the beautiful Easter baskets for the children in our community. Thank you for your generosity!
Orchids to La Vita Dolce and especially Monique for still wearing a mask to keep her customers safe!
Orchids to all of you who know that barbecues are not only meant for meat, but also vegetables. Maybe try it sometime.
Onions to criticism of the checker asking for ID. The checker is only doing as directed by the management. Employees don’t make the rules. A good employee follows the rules made by management.
Orchids to Rhonda at the Eagles for making our seasonal stay great with bloody Mary drinks, best in Havasu. See you in December.
Orchids to Sam at Sam’s Appliance Repair for quickly returning my call and servicing my stove. So happy to find a skilled, professional, dependable company.
Orchids to Dr. McDonald at the wound center and the nurses who tended to my needs for two months: Christy, Amber, Jamie and Matt. You were all so helpful, friendly and even shared a joke or two when I arrived. You made me feel at home and always did a great job. I thank you and appreciate you. MH
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
