Orchids to Copper Still for their Second Annual Crawfish Boil. It was a great time in these trying times. Nevada snowbird.
Onions to the barbershop and its patrons getting haircuts. Essential business? Hope we don’t read about you guys, your spouses, your friends getting sick. Thanks guys.
Orchids to my daughter-in-law, who said the virus is like head lice. It’s not possible for just one to have it. It jumps from one to another.
Onions to the onion. How do you know what people need or don’t need when they grocery shop. Some of us plan ahead so we don’t have to cry about not having something. You need to mind your own business. Quit being so bitter because someone doesn’t do what you think is right.
Orchids to O and O for enlightening this seasonal visitor to the shallow mindedness of some of the fickle Lake Havasu City locals. For a city that purports itself to consist of mature residents I find it disturbing to read the schoolyard pettiness of some of its citizens. Stay healthy. We’re all in this together.
Onions to the onions blaming out-of-towners and spring breakers for spreading coronavirus. We went to the distillery to get hand sanitizer. They were packed with 50 plus somethings from a local car club. Winter home owner.
Orchids to Culver’s restaurant for providing lunch for LHHS staff. Food and service were fantastic.
Onions to people not donating to our local food banks. The shelves are almost completely empty. Use some of that money you can’t spend at the casinos and feed a hungry neighbor.
Orchids to LHUSD tech rock star Alexis Clark. Your help with all of the new technology is so appreciated! Carmen
Onions to oblivious people. I watched a man in his early 60s hacking and coughing throughout one of our large box stores. He did not cover his mouth and seemed to intentionally direct his filth toward the elderly. When challenged he hurriedly departed the store and flipped me off. Stupid is what stupid does.
Onions to the business owners in this town for dirty sidewalks. I don’t care who is responsible, the city or you. Take pride and clean it up!
