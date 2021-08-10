Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to co-workers for giving me a wonderful going away luncheon. Oh, that’s right, you didn’t. I was a lowly filing clerk so no biggie. That important file you’ll all be searching for on Monday, is somewhere between A and Z. I had another one of my dyslexic moments last Friday. Bye!
Onions to our prosecutors who are unable to find the law: an adult that impregnates a minor is a felony. I hope we aren’t becoming like the “woke law” look the other way”. God help us.
Onions to the builders on Paseo Verde and Via Naranja for constructing a steel shed in a residential area.
Orchids to Food City for being the only grocery store in town that doesn’t incessantly block the aisles with those personal shopper carts.
Orchids to the onion about tipping. Don’t relent! You are absolutely right, tipping is a courtesy, not a mandate. There are many making less than $15 an hour, who are not working for tips. Why should they tip those earning more than they are? The whole point of tipping was to bring the worker up to a living wage. If a waiter is making one, why tip?
Orchids to all of the staff at HRMC Outpatient Surgery. Linda M, Linda J, C.C., Van, Kathy, Barbra-Sue in the operating room, my certified registered nurse anesthetist, nurse and technician in the operating room. Michelle in the post-anesthesia care unit, and Christine in post operative services. You all rock!
Onions to the judicial system that let a death case drag on for years and then only gives a year for taking a man’s life? What is going on in this town? Doesn’t seem fair. Would everyone else get same treatment and sentence?
Onions to the drought. This is a very sad situation that could last a long time. I intend to start conserving water immediately after the city implements a moratorium on new construction.
