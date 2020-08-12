Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids and a belated thanks to the man who put the 40 pound bags of salt into my car for me in the Walmart parking lot. Yes, there are still thoughtful people out there.
Onions to the school system. Students need technology and internet for distance learning, schools need PPE and disinfectants if they are to return in person. Local businesses are trying to fundraise for schools while the district builds a field that cannot be used. Shameful and disgusting!
Orchids A&K Glass for your customer care standards and your commitment to providing Lake Havasu with top shelf home and auto glass service.
Orchids to Blue River Gems. They did such a great design on the jewelry that was passed down to me. They created a beautiful ring and necklace, amazing workmanship, exquisite.
Orchids to Dave at Ratliff Painting. He did a great job on our master bathroom sheet rock repair and painting. You’re the best. Richard & Penny.
Onions to the boat rental companies in Havasu. Regularly launching boats with families with children not wearing life jackets. Arizona law requires persons under 12 to wear a life jacket while underway. The rental companies clearly ignore the law, so easy to inform renters of the law.
Onions to everybody who thinks they are immune to the virus. Please think of everybody else around you and don’t forget that it is mandatory to wear a mask in Lake Havasu City. I will pray for all who do not wear one!
Orchids to Courtney at Walgreens. First impressions stand out. It was evident you are a “people” person. You treated me with grace and dignity. Walgreens stands firm on hiring the best. Once again, they have done just that. “Ranger Terry.”
Orchids to Dylan who works in the deli at Albertsons. He is always a delight when I shop in his department. He has a big smile and is extremely happy to wait on his customers. And a bonus too, he is fast and efficient! He is truly a great ambassador for the grocery store. Keep spreading the love and joy, Dylan!
Onions to the "immortals" who are still going in the grocery store without a mask on! Monday afternoon after 4pm. A man with a child in the cart, no mask! A woman, also with a child in the cart, no mask! You should have been asked to leave! Please, managers, It's a City rule, enforce it!!
