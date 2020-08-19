Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Carlos from Suddenlink, who knows his stuff. In a few minutes, he installed an upgraded modem for my 400MBPS internet. Fast! A very pleasant professional!
Orchids to Twisted Metal for dealing with any issues that I may have had with my 06 HD Soft Tail Deluxe in always keeping him street worthy and giving me peace of mind. I was able to attend the Women in the Wind Nationals in Canton Ohio. It was a great trip. JoAnn.
Orchids to the grandmother who takes her grandson fishing at Site Six every morning. What a wonderful way to spend time with your grandson and get him out of the house. He will have so many good memories of his time with his grandmother.
Onions to the folks who can’t see the BLM organization and even the statement is racist. Why not “All Lives Matter” and spend more to ensure proper law enforcement training and vetting?
Onions to the large social club for planning a large convention. Totally irresponsible. Sometimes birds of a feather can’t flock together.
Orchids to my amazing daughter for all she does for me, you are greatly appreciated. Mom/Apple.
Onions to the RV/Boat dealer who consigned my boat. They made $5,000 and I received $200. I learned my lesson not to consign something again. Very disappointing.
Onions to Dish and Scripps for canceling TV channels ABC and CW. Just because you both are in the middle of negotiating a contract that should not have to effect the subscribers and their ability to continue to watch these channels. All of the Dish subscribers call and complain; this is not right.
Orchids to the state parks for having a banner year. Onions to covid-19 for having a banner year. Do you suppose they are correlated?
Orchids to Kenny at Klean Mobile Detail. He made my car sparkling clean and was reasonably priced. You can tell he has a passion for what he does and doesn’t rush through.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
