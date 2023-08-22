Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to restaurants charging a fee when using a credit card. Perhaps all Lake Havasu City residents should start using only cash. Restaurants will quickly re-think this fee once they realize the hassle of dealing with all cash, such as having adequate change available, accounting and additional time incurred for staff, as compared to the swipe of a card, including the ease of leaving a tip.
Orchids to whomever straightened my mailbox on Sunday. I really appreciate it. Thank you!
Onions to approving the “New CA luxury Resort” going to be built on the channel. What about the report on the carbon monoxide from all of the boats in the channel and deaths from their exhaust? Are they going to build a huge fan to blow it out?
Orchids to Chris at Safeway for returning my husband’s cellphone and wallet which he left in his shopping cart. It is good to know that there are honest young people in the world. Thank you Chris. A satisfied Safeway customer.
Orchids to the property being sold by the bridge. A hotel is nice, but we need things to do and see. It would be nice and attract more tourism revenue if it was like the Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas, by the Alamo.
Orchids to us. There is nothing funnier than being a Canuck and giving sign language to Americans. While we escaped the burden that Canada has become, our country has failed us but we love it here and tell everyone how great the Canadian coins are. We are still drinking Canadian whiskey though and we love it.
Orchids to Havasis and SummeRay for a great scrub party. I met so many new ladies and had a great time. I love this group and all of the good they do in our community. I can’t wait for the next event! Thank you, Havasis, for your amazing work.
Orchards to Diana at Albertsons. She is the checker with all the amazing sparkly pins and jewels in her hair. She is very accurate, fast, and friendly every time we go through her line. We look forward to seeing her every time we shop there.
Orchids to Theron at Charles of Italy Beauty College. You did a fantastic job on my hair color and trim. Heather was great instructing her on how it’s done and letting Theron show her skills. Highly recommended! Great price and service.
