Orchids to Dr. Buckman and staff! We have been lucky to have you all to care for our babies! The last 10 years have proven this is truly the most caring veterinarian in this town. With love, The Taylor family.
Orchids to Steve and all of his hard work at Keenan Plumbing Supply. The place won’t be the same without you. Your friendly neighborhood plumber.
Onions to those “law and order” folks around us. No one is above the law. Truly. Really. Unprecedented, yes, unjustified, no. Enablers all.
Orchids to Bradbury Memorial Center. A loving and very caring group. You made my husband’s memorial very special. A huge recommendation for your business. H. W. and family.
Onions to Wheeler Park for water wasted on grass and a waterfall. No one uses this park. Stop wasting water.
Orchids to the original designers of this city. So glad the storm water runs into the washes. Well planned, and orchids to the street cleaners for cleaning up the washes that cross the streets.
Orchids to Havasu Credit Union. You’re in full swing and offer great service and friendly staff. When you had no ATM, you weren’t charged fees if you went to where they said and turned in receipts. They credited you right then. Larissa is awesome!
Orchid to Jersey’s Bar and Grill on McCulloch for excellent food, excellent service and excellent people. Ken and Chuck.
Orchids to Andy at Desert Sliding Door. Prompt, professional, fair, and a pleasure to deal with! I highly recommend him! PAL.
Orchids to Arizona Desert Dermatology. Their providers and employees are friendly and always welcoming! Happy to have good service in Lake Havasu City.
Onions to people who ramble on and on during Call to the Public at City Council meetings! Just say your piece and go sit down. Run for election if you need to be heard that much.
