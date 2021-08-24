Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the gentleman who came to my rescue when I fell in the parking lot. I ended up with two broken arms. I appreciate your kindness and concern!
Orchids to the ladies at Integra Hair. They’re fabulously friendly and always make me feel loved and beautiful, and give great advice for hair care and maintenance.
Orchids to Bradley Chevrolet Service Department, for the best vehicle service in town. Not only are they reliable, they are honest and thorough.
Orchids to Rhonda, Linda, and Mark at Lake Havasu Marina for helping arrange our boat slip rental. Their friendly and caring service was greatly appreciated.
Onions to the mask complainers. This may be a shock to some but it’s not my job to care about your health. If it was, you couldn’t afford me.
Orchids to Get It Done Clean-up and Hauling. Answers the phone, returns calls, shows up and does the work! I used them twice in the same week, once scheduled and once unscheduled, when the windstorm took down a large ocotillo. Great work.
Orchids to Anderson Nissan for the positive car buying experience that my friend had when she bought her 2019 Nissan Kicks S. She would like to thank Steve for all of the great work he did for her. She would recommend Anderson Nissan to anyone.
Onions to those not liking military jets flying around Havasu. Maybe you would prefer it being the Taliban.
Orchids to Billie at the Walgreen’s Photo Desk. Her bright, sunny disposition and can-do attitude always brightens up my day. She is such a big help in navigating how to get my photos ordered and printed.
Orchids to Jimmy Carter for not being the worst president in modern history; somebody just beat you for that honor.
Orchids to the guy at Smith’s who let me cut in line. Much appreciated!
