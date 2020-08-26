Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to the clubs. I would like to say that the clubs in this town are doing the best they can to support this town. To the ones that have negativity, do us a favor please don’t come in, and keep your opinions to yourself.
Orchids to the Safeway Pharmacy. Great people to work with. Thank you for helping.
Orchids to the entire staff at HRMC’s third floor. Their excellent care helped my diagnosis and recovery. Kudos to RN Gretchen, Andi, and Alma, PT Joanie and NA Ana during my recent stay there before and after my open heart surgery. Thank you all!
Orchids to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley and her team for the excellent job of reporting covid-19 cases and putting out information on a daily basis to the public. Thank you!
Onions to the greedy medical professional. I repeatedly said “no!” to the procedure.
Orchids to Gold Star Engraving. You did a beautiful job of reproducing a mirror I had broken. Much better than we expected. Made a wonderful 35th anniversary gift. I will definitely recommend you to others seeking similar. The Petris.
Onions to people unable to separate politics and health safety when it comes to wearing a mask. Mask wearing is the intelligent, as well as courteous, thing to do.
Orchids to Annette, our postal carrier for many years. You always went above and beyond for your customers. Enjoy your retirement! A&J on Yavapai Dr.
Orchids to every one struggling during this very trying time for all. Now is when we need to be kind. Shame on those hurting the innocent by trying to make a buck. Housing. A huge problem. What do you think will happen to these families that face homelessness right now. Does anyone care?
Orchids to Barbara Williams. You stated my own thoughts much better than I could have. Thank you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
