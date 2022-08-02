Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the young man at Albertsons who paid for my groceries. That was an astonishing act of kindness and I can never thank you enough. I love living in Lake Havasu City with such great people.
Onions to the people in our neighborhood whose house and yard are a disaster. There is junk in the front, back and side of your house and two junk cars with flat tires in the yard.
Onions to the optometrist in town who insists on asking what gender I identify with whenever I check in for an appointment. You are begging for me to go elsewhere. You need to share with your corporate office that patients aren’t interested in physicians who can’t seem to understand there are only two genders.
Orchids to Semper Air LLC. When my air conditioning went out last week, the repair technician showed up when he said he would, did what he said needed to be done, all within the quoted price and gave great customer service. My air conditioning works like a dream. Thank you.
Orchids to the Whiz Kids. Michael did a great job setting up this old codger’s computer. He showed me how to use it better and how to take care of the operating system. Good job, Michael. I highly recommend this company for any computer needs.
Orchids to Frank at the self-checkout at Smith’s. He is so kind, personable, helpful and funny! We appreciate you, Frank. Keep up the good work.
Onions to the grocery store. The item did not ring out at the sale price advertised. When I brought it to the attention of the cashier, showing her that the sale is advertised through the end of the month, she informed me the product is no longer at sale price because this designated item was only until the out of stock date when inventory is depleted. Since that has been accomplished, the replacement stock was not on sale. Customer service is dead.
Orchids to Chili’s. We love going there; the management is awesome. Great people, great service.
