Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our server, Kerri, at Black Bear Diner. She was so welcoming, friendly and attentive.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our server, Kerri, at Black Bear Diner. She was so welcoming, friendly and attentive.
Onions to the church for not singing upbeat, hand clapping songs anymore. The songs are boring and all sound the same. No one on stage can sing, so the clapping helps. The people don’t sing because it’s boring! Better songs needed.
Orchids to Dr. Terry McGuire and staff, for their caring and compassion in taking care of all our furry pets, especially when we had to say good-by to them. We thank you. Sisto and Pat.
Onions to the short term rental. With the loud music and foul language, you have turned a great neighborhood into a disaster!
Orchids to Catrina at the Lake Havasu City Motor Vehicle Department. She was very professional and courteous during my recent visit. Her demeanor and attitude are refreshing. Jim K.
Onions to the missing cat who’s missing signs are posted throughout the city. I hope you are found Fluffy, but either way at some point the signs need to be removed.
Orchids to the young gentleman working the self-checkout at Albertsons. He chased us down as we left when he found the cellphone I’d left in my shopping basket. Thank you so very much!
Onions to the Onion-giver about spending money on city bus services. Just because something did not work over forty years ago doesn’t mean it should not be tried again. High gas prices and increased traffic begs for innovation and getting a bus service sounds like the right thing to do now.
Onions for increasing my electric bill by over 120 dollars last cycle. I was even gone for 10 days. Doesn’t sound like an 18% surcharge to me.
Orchids to those young people delivering my mail in 110+ heat, Onions to the USPS for putting them in those run down non-air conditioned dilapidated vehicles.
Orchids to David at Barley Brothers. He is the best server in Lake Havasu City. He goes out of his way to make sure it is done right. Oh, yes, and he always has a beautiful smile. Ask for David and your meal will be complete and your order done right.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Over the past few weeks, I’ve received a lot of interest from motorcycle enthusias…
In a welcome move last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announ…
As usual, there was too much cross-talk and chaos on stage. And there was way too …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.