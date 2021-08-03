Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Edge General Contracting! To Shane and his entire crew, I couldn’t ask for a more professional friendly and informative crew. They keep you advised of every step of the renovation. Their work is exceptional, everything is coming out perfectly. And they responded immediately when I called for a bid.
Orchids to J’Duva Plumbing. I discovered a small leak at my house main this morning. So, I called them and they said they were booked today but that they would try to be out by late afternoon. To my surprise, Dave showed up two hours later and made the necessary repair. Hats off for squeezing me in.
Orchids to Turner Classic Movies channel running “The Thin Man” series marathon. Love it! If you want to know how good movies used to be made, tune into TCM channel, especially for those other film noir lovers like myself.
Onions to all the desert rabbits eating the beautiful buds off my flowers. Signed, bare in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to Republic Trash. Always professional, always good, reliable service. Way to go, Republic!
Onions to all the crime suddenly hitting our beautiful town. Crime is a choice. Criminals need to be locked up permanently and kept off the street. No more parole. I pay a lot of taxes to live in a civilized society. Not that long ago you never thought twice about keeping your doors unlocked. We need to go back to those days and not blaming police.
Orchids to Shirely, Bonnie, Suzie, Sharon, Dolly, and Lil for playing Hand, Foot, and Toe with my mom. What great gals you all are! Thank you!
Onions to the ungrateful, brazen birthday person! Our friends are our gifts, especially after the year we’ve had. There are times we shouldn’t expect a gift, this is one of them. You are rich with friends, family and health! Celebrate!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
"Onions to all the desert rabbits eating the beautiful buds off my flowers. Signed, bare in Lake Havasu City." That's why God gave us coyotes. Respect them.
"ungrateful, brazen birthday person!"
Reconsider your choice to befriend this person and don't repeat the failure.
To the onion on crime. Havasu has forever changed, I suggest you find another new paradise, because this one is history.
