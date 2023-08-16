Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the wealthy elderly who keep raiding the Food Bank. I know you have money. Why do you constantly get your food at the food bank? The food bank is for families who are struggling to feed their families, not for the convenience of the well-off.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu High School sports teams. I see a lot of talent out there playing! Keep up the hard work.
Orchids to the post office personnel and the police for doing their public service and good deeds in this weather in those vehicles wearing those hot uniforms. You rock!
Orchids to The Cobbler. Great service and great prices. I have used them repeatedly now and they never disappoint.
Orchids to the staff at Mohave Community College. I’m amazed how well they handle the deluge and flow of students each cycle. Thank you for all of your efforts.
Orchids to Albertsons pharmacy! What great customer service and the staff there are always smiling. That’s a tough thing to do when dealing with the general public.
Orchids to Dave and staff at Oasis Floors including the installation team who put in my new flooring. I’m so glad I shopped locally! Even Lowe’s doesn’t have local installers.
Orchids to the Walmart bakery! What a beautiful job they did decorating our party cupcakes. Those cupcakes were exactly what we ordered and they were really delicious as well! We will be back. Check it out, you won’t be disappointed!
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center emergency room, Lake Havasu City Fire Department, River Ambulance and True Care Urgent Care for their quick response to my recent health event. Everyone worked as a team. Thank you!
Onions to people who complain about dogs being off the leash outside of the dog park. I thoroughly enjoy watching the dogs chase the ducks and the joy on their faces with their tails wagging when they chase each other too. Let them have fun. Sometimes, a dog just needs to be a dog and not someone’s pet.
Orchids to Compassus Hospice, who so skillfully and gently helped my mother in her last days. You provided very compassionate care and it truly made a difference in our lives.
"Onions to people who complain about dogs being off the leash. . ." I am sure the ducks enjoy being chased by those fleabags, not, but rules for them to be tethered are in place for numerous reasons including pedestrian safety.
