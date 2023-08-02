Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jason, our pool guy, for doing such a great job on our pool service and getting our filter all cleaned. The pool stays looking better than ever. Great job!
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to my beloved hubby for remembering our first year anniversary with flowers and candy. A bit trite, I know, but classic. Roses and chocolates always work. Much love to you and to many happy years down the road.
Orchids to Walgreens pharmacy for providing the express pass. I can’t say enough how handy that is. It helps us skip the line and saves us tons of time! I won’t go anywhere else. You also have very nice people and great service.
Orchids to Extreme Roofing. This is a great company. They came on time, they did their job well and all for a very reasonable price! I highly recommend them.
Orchids to The Foundry restaurant. The food was superb and the service was outstanding. They provided a fantastic variety of delectable dishes. We highly recommend the seabass crab cakes, the gyoza and the Brussel sprouts. Our server, Andrew, was knowledgeable and spot-on attentive. We will definitely be going back!
Orchids to Cole and Summer at Tiles and Carpets Unlimited for the excellent service given to us while buying flooring. I recommend them highly for flooring.
Orchids to JC Marine for the great service in getting me a new boat cover in two days.
Orchids to Ranger Terry. He crossed our life path. Onions, his travels ended. Condolences to Lake Havasu City for the passing of Ranger Terry. He was loved and enjoyed. R.I.P. Terry, your journey made a difference.
Onions to bad policy. I received my latest power bill recently. I made an effort to use less and my use dropped from 2200kwh to 1900kwh from the same month last year. However, my bill still went up. I see our power company wants another rate increase next year. Aren’t we glad there’s no inflation anymore?
Onions to too soon gone. Orchids to Ranger Terry. Your good works and beautiful thoughts will remain with us forever. So long old friend, Ranger Posse
