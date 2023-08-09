Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jimmie Wilkie Painting for the spot painting in our house following our repiping and for the paint job on our studio-turned casita. The work was done well and on the mutually agreed upon schedule.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jimmie Wilkie Painting for the spot painting in our house following our repiping and for the paint job on our studio-turned casita. The work was done well and on the mutually agreed upon schedule.
Onions to all of the complainers about the terrible state of State Route 95. It is not up to the city of Lake Havasu, it is a state route, hence the name, State Route 95. Please stop blaming the city or the county.
Onions to the developers for continuing to expand the Cherry Tree area and building when there isn’t enough water as it is.
Orchids to the businesses on Main Street for keeping the street so clean and nice and neighborly. I love taking my morning walk through there as the sun comes up when I can. Your friendliness and cleanliness all make it a delightful experience.
Orchids to nurse Wayde at Havasu Regional Medical Center, emergency room. You are very professional and knowledgeable. I appreciate everything you did to help me. You probably saved my life.
Orchids to the person who paid for our meal at Chili’s restaurant. I know now how special a person feels when I do the same. Thank you.
Orchids to Dr. Berdin for her expertise and compassion. She truly cares about each of her patients and I’m blessed to have her as my doctor.
Onions to the radio announcer wishing people happy birthdays. You wished your ex-wife a happy birthday, then acerbically said, “We were married for 17 years, 10 were good.” Inappropriate to air your opinion of your marriage on the radio. Let’s get her on the show for her opinion. Be better.
Orchids to Kevin and PCH Carpet Cleaning. He is very knowledgeable and efficient. I highly recommend him.
Orchids to the Arizona Diamondbacks. They are making every effort to get themselves into the cellar!
Orchids to Justin from Havasu Pest Control! He always makes sure gates are locked, is efficient, friendly, will answer any related questions and on time! Havasu Pest Control, you are lucky to have such a great person on your team!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Editor: Thank God we are still a country where the majority still believe in the R…
Mohave Community College just announced an event to make it really easy for Lake H…
(1) comment
Onions to only notifying a select few of the Thursday August 10th., 5:30PM meeting at London Bridge Resort, 1477 Queens Bay, Lake Havasu, to discuss widening Bison Blvd. and extending it though the BLM to connect to Cherry Tree Blvd.
Jim
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.