Orchids to Jimmie Wilkie Painting for the spot painting in our house following our repiping and for the paint job on our studio-turned casita. The work was done well and on the mutually agreed upon schedule.

James Totcke

Onions to only notifying a select few of the Thursday August 10th., 5:30PM meeting at London Bridge Resort, 1477 Queens Bay, Lake Havasu, to discuss widening Bison Blvd. and extending it though the BLM to connect to Cherry Tree Blvd.

Jim

