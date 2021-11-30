Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the Rotary Park onion. The seasonal visitors do not pay taxes to use Rotary Park and the homeless are not bothering anyone. They are not as lucky as you. Have some compassion. I hope you are never homeless.
Orchids to Roger at Havasu Furniture and Bedding. I brought my recliner in for repair in the morning and four hours later it was finished. Professional services at a reasonable price, I highly recommend. Thanks, Tom.
Onions to the city for allowing vagrants to totally take over a ramada at our beautiful Rotary Park in the midst of our wholesome activities. How about displaying ‘no loitering’ signs and then enforcing it or buy them a bus ticket to San Francisco where they welcome this lifestyle. Thank you.
Orchids to Mrs. Wrigley at Thunderbolt Middle School for always being so kind to my daughter and her friends, and always putting a smile on their faces. I appreciate that very much!
Orchids to Doug’s Service Company for great house repair work. I got next day service to repair my front doors that wouldn’t close correctly, and he rebuilt my entryway in a short time. The doors work great and he saved me a huge replacement bill! Use Doug’s Service Company
Onions to the people on Snoopy Drive who had a garage sale and sold us a bag of potting soil that did not work as promised. My roses now smell like rotten eggs and dog food, and the tomato
taste is indescribable. Plus, our friends say the yard smells weird.
Onions to the commentators for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. I tuned in to watch the floats and bands, not two mouthpieces and their celebrity guests who promote themselves. Get the cameras down on the street and show the parade.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.