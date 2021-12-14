Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the low life who put a $6,000 dent in my car at the London Bridge Beach dog park. A description was given to police. I’m sure your parents will be proud of you. Orchids to the police for such a quick response.
Orchids to Ben Hicks. You rock! The best 90 minute therapeutic massage ever. Thanks for taking care of tension points and for the awesome stretching of the muscles. I’ll see you after the first of the year.
Orchids to the Post Office in Desert Hills. They are very nice and efficient. They have all the supplies as the main Post Office but without the long lines. Thanks for being there.
Onions to the club’s Taco Tuesday. By far, the worst tacos in Havasu. I have been a member for over 39 years. In that time, I’ve had many, many great meals there. Love the ribs, and great prime rib. Tacos, no. Will someone please show them how to apply seasoning to their meat?
Onions to people who don’t recognize that other people observe different holidays at this time of year. Many cultures reside in America and we need to respect all.
Orchids to all the medical people, especially those at HRMC, who were so professional and helpful. My heart is back in rhythm and I feel much better. Thank you.
Onions to those who got sidetracked due to the motorcycle toy run. You submitted an onion so you obviously get the paper. You should have read the article that warned about the upcoming event. Also, there were ways to go around the tie-up if you’d really wanted to.
Onions to the onion about septic tanks. According to the EPA, septic tanks are a great form of waste treatment as they pose less of an environmental concern than big pipe sewer.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.