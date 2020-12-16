Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Whiz Kids. They came out to my house solved my computer problems. Best money I’ve spent in recent memory. Thx, Bret
Onions to parents knowingly sending their sick kids to school and then complaining when told they need to keep them home until they are well. Schools can’t stay open if most staff get ill. Blame only yourselves if they must close again.
Onions to raffling off a rifle online and not having a background check on the winner.
Orchids to our City Council! Please continue to defend and uphold the constitution of the United States. Forget anything else, such as a constitutional sanctuary city. Let’s forget divisiveness and work together to create love and respect for our neighbor.
Orchids to the disabled veteran who returned a women’s purse left in an empty grocery cart in the parking lot at Smith’s today. You sir, are a man of honor. God Bless the many veterans in our community.
Onions to city planning and zoning for not requiring a rooftop equipment screen on the new building near the Aquatic Center. It’s such an ugly thing to see when viewing our beautiful lake.
Onions to those who don’t understand the concept of turn lanes. They are there to get into prior to making your turn. You do not get into the turn lane at the intersection with your tail end still sticking into the travel lane. It’s a good system when used properly.
Orchids to the hard working freight workers who spend hours cleaning other’s messes.
Onions to the management who thinks pizza makes up for treating us like we are disposable. We don’t want your pity pizza. We want safe staffing ratios and a better work environment during the crisis. Your pizza is truly disposable and it went right into the garbage.
Onion to the onion about the onion. Grocery store employees are paid to corral carts from the cart returns. Not hunt them down across the lot or neighborhood. Do the kind thing and take a few more steps to put them back in the cart return.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
