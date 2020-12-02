Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Bruce and Kristen Hubbard and volunteers for preparing a most delicious Thanksgiving dinner for Elk Lodge members. You did a great job and it was appreciated by all of us who didn’t have a family to join for the holiday.
Orchids to the gentleman who offered assistance for my wife when she fell in the Safeway parking lot.
Onion to the onion’s regarding Havasu gas prices. One can always drive the 100 + mile round trip to save 40 cents a gallon but the question was, why is it so much more in Havasu. A 10 cent increase would cover an additional $1,000 to deliver to Havasu.
Onions to the Onion about Onion writers needing to get a life. Wrongs are never righted unless they are addressed so you need to take off those rose colored glasses and see the world as it really is. Most Onions I see are deserved and that is why when an orchid is due it is recognized.
Onions to the Turkey Testicle Festival. How many turkeys lost their livelihood just so we could have a feast of turkey testicles? Think of the poor turkeys man.
Onions to the adult in Thompson Bay with two 9-year-olds on a paddleboard without any life jackets and way too windy to be on the water. Where was her common sense? Orchids to the Sheriff’s boat that picked them up and took them to shore.
Orchids to Llama Yama Yoga. Very impressed. Super clean, calm environment. Instructors know what they are doing. Have never felt such peace and great stretch. I’m an elder person, helps my soul. Many thanks to Ashley.
Orchids to Michelle and Heather at Printing Plus. You have done a fantastic job of putting my magazines together. Your work speaks very highly for your company making your customers happy with smiles. Thanks, Dale.
Onions to the tire dealer I have been patronizing for 17 hears here. They “found” a slash in my tire that was not there two weeks ago when I inspected. Then they tried to charge me for a tire rotation that they did not do! I’ll go elsewhere for tires next time.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
