Orchids to water conservation. I am going to make a change to my water usage. I will no longer be cleaning the containers with water as we lose about 50 percent of our water rights.
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to Jeff and his team at All American Air Conditioning. They delivered what was promised with the best price and service. They offered a great warranty and they have the friendliest technicians in town.
Onions to the club for not upholding the a suspension. That couple and their buddies from a California club, which tossed them, are a disgrace. The four of you must have no class. .
Onions to complaining about the younger generation feeling entitled. They learn by example. Consistently hearing of adults who lose and whine about it are a bad example. There are always those who win and those who don’t. It’s life. Let’s help the younger generation learn that instead of throwing tantrums and blaming others.
Orchids to Andrew at Whiz Kidz. His patience and knowledge about my systems were most appreciated. He got my computer back up and working like a charm in not time at all.
Thanks again!
Orchids to the baristas at Starbucks in Smith’s. You all are all so nice and give such great customer service everytime I go there. I really need my latte after my grocery shopping and you always serve it with a smile.
Onions once again to all of the trash people leave in their grocery carts. I don’t know what is so difficult about taking your lists, coupons, tissues, etc. with you when you leave the store. Do you make this much of a mess everywhere you go? Clean up after yourselves, the public is not your maid service.
Orchids to Innovative Health and Wellness. I enjoyed a wonderful massage and facial there. The ambiance is world class. I highly recommend this place.
Orchids to fine food, good friends and great living in this beautiful city.
