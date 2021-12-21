Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the docks at Windsor. After more than 20 years living in Havasu, this is the worst I have seen the docks at Windsor Beach. No fenders or tires to protect boats plus, loose cleats. Thank you, Game and Fish for the lack of maintenance.
Orchids to Funky Junk. You have the best people, products, and price in Lake Havasu City. Congrats on your first year in business, Love Bub and Pop.
Onions to blaming anyone but ourselves for bullying. We live in a city where bad word flags are on every street and people shout leftist at every person who disagrees with them. We, as a community, are teaching that kindness is no longer a value. Let’s be better.
Orchids to the person who didn’t hit me when I cut them off making a lane change to the left hand lane on State Route 95 north of town, early Tuesday morning. I am so sorry, you were in my blind spot.
Onions to the onion about people who don’t recognize that other people observe different holidays at this time of year and that it is disrespectful to say Merry Christmas. You are wrong! Saying Merry Christmas is very respectful. The person is free to say happy whatever holiday back. That is America. What is disrespectful is censoring me by mere assumption that you find it disrespectful to other people and cultures.
Orchids to Mike Meixner, our custodian at Thunderbolt Middle School. You are the real hero of the school. You are the first to arrive each day making sure all of our needs are met. Taking care of the behind-the-scenes stuff and connecting with all the students is truly a gift.
Orchids to NBC channel 12 returning after being down for a week or two. We had to pay an outlandish price while not having the availability of the most watched channel in the line up.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
