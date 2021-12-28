Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the knitting group who decorated the trees on Main Street. They are adorable and they made my child’s morning so exciting. Thank you for your contribution to making Lake Havasu City an artistic community as well. Great job!
Onions to those Christians who have forgotten what Jesus said about the poor.
“then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire for I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink….”
Onions to rising prices and empty shelves. Orchids to purchasing on Amazon which is often cheaper than what the stores offer as long as you can get free shipping, and comes directly to your door.
Orchids to Natalie at Smith’s. She is always so friendly and pleasant. Thank you for keeping your customers happy, we know how much hard work and patience that takes. Your customers appreciate it and thank you for it.
Orchids to my husband Pat. You gave me a beautiful 60th wedding anniversary gift, it was exactly what I wanted. Thank you so much and I love you always.
Orchids to the moving company who had no spare boxes to give me for my move due to shipping and supply line issues, but was able to contact a colleague store at a separate location and get just what I needed. Thank you!
Onions to the woman behind me in line at the local store. Seems people are always impatient and pushy these days. You stressed us all out with your attitude. Chill! It’s Christmas!
Onions to dog walkers who don’t keep a leash on their dogs. My poodle was scared to death when your dog bolted for her out of the blue. Please keep your dogs on leashes when walking in streets. Your dog could have been hit by a car and killed.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.