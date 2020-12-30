Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to recently divorced lady living in the north addition. I see you on the prowl. Ranking members of our condo association seem to whet your appetite. These men hopefully see what you’re up to. Trying to get parking favors from them using homemade cookies and beer. Really! What next?
Orchids to our wonderful neighbor Gweena who has taken my wife and I under her wing by running errands and such since we are quarantined with covid. She is truly a blessing for us.
Orchids to Bunny who works at LabCorp for assisting an 81 year old Marine in navigating the check-in process at the front counter. She also graciously slipped me in as a walk-in as all the appointments were taken by snowbirds.
Onions to the texting and driving ban that has no teeth. A $75 fine is not teeth. The penalty should be a least $1,000 for the first offense and losing a driver’s license for the second offence. Distracted driving is a bad as drinking and driving and should carry the same penalty as both put people’s lives at risk.
Orchids to Dante at Bradley Lincoln Ford who not only is a fantastic sales representative but also went the extra mile and helped us old people change the a/c filters in our very high ceilings. We will not forget that.
Orchids to the city for finally addressing the cable company issue. It took them long enough to respond to the multitude of complaints from locals who are being taken down the yellow brick road by this monopoly that the city has saddled us with. This company is giving us a poor product and charging outlandish prices for it.
Orchids to the nurses at the Haven Hospice for the wonderful care they gave my wife after getting out of the hospital with a broken femur. They were extremely efficient as well as respectful towards her.
Onions to the hardware store with employees not wearing masks and not enough space or concern to practice social distancing. 65+
