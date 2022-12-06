Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the so-called wonderful people. One is a sign painter who breaks the law daily and one is so-called wonderful retired civil servant who has dogs barking everyday. We all have had enough of gaslighting, narcissistic people in our neighborhood.
Orchids to Ryan and Gracie at Shuteye Mattresses for a great price, free delivery and extra kindness to an elderly man. Wonderful local store! Special thanks to you both.
Onions to the restaurant that now serves dinner. Overpriced, small portions and poor service. They were good for breakfast and lunch, but dinner is a no-no.
Onions to the club for once again being the top onion topic in our local newspaper. It seems that if you all are not dissing someone, you’re not happy. Read your constitution and the sign above the window and stop picking and choosing who is allowed. Suspend all mythomaniacs and false banter members.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center paramedic “Z-Man” and nurses Khali and Keenan. All of you are three bright and calm stars in the otherwise dim chaos of Friday in the emergency room. Orchids to Dr. Preston for being there for long, long hours. Edwin.
Onions to our local car sales department. Once they sell you a vehicle, that’s it. You call for help or information, they don’t call you back. They say they will but I have received no return calls after two months of trying.
Onions to the ugly, dead ocotillos at the entrance to the new upscale Havasu Riviera. This should be an awesome and welcoming palm tree lined entrance! How cheap and tacky!
Onions to the new game in town called “the chain game.” The premise is to see how slow you can drive and how many vehicles you can get behind you at any one time.
