Orchids to Little Caesars Pizza. Thanks for helping with the price of pizzas for Volunteer Day at the Lake Havasu Senior Center.
Orchids to Renae at A Natural Massage and Day Spa for one of the best massages I have ever had. Good technique, good conversation, without being too much conversation, and a great steam all made for a wonderful experience. I highly recommend her.
Orchids to Noel, owner of Anytime Fitness, for his decision to open a second location on the north side of town. According to many members I’ve talked with, the current gym, in the last few months, has gotten way too crowded for comfort. Thanks, Noel, for addressing this issue!
Orchids to the Onion-givers about the clubs that are actually bars disguised as a private clubs. Get over yourselves. Virtue signaling by the three hundred and sixty five day a year members is so funny as you consume your daily spirits passing judgment on baseless banter. Follow your own rules.
Onions to my neighbor for moving their son outside into a small shed and even charging him rent while the other son gets to live inside where it’s safe and warm. Shame on you to live that way of showing favoritism to the other son. Not good!
Onions to those people who signed up to volunteer for the Balloon Festival, received their volunteer T-shirt and entry wristband, and then either canceled their shift or just didn’t show up. Profits go to local charities, so in reality, you’re stealing from our charities.
Orchids to Erma in the Walmart photo department for helping this old lady print out her photo. Thank you so much.
Orchids to Twisted Metal for their help selling my husband’s Harley. He has dementia and was not able to handle a private sale. I appreciate their patience and assistance.
