Onions to the vaccine provider for allowing people to book appointments only to be turned away because of age although they accepted our applications. There was one car getting the vaccination. The rest of the cars were in line trying to get on a waiting list. I think we’ve been had.
Onions to all the onions about masks. Stay home or move for God’s sake.
Orchids to all of the loyal members who understand the brotherhood and bring their concerns to the meetings, as opposed to displaying their bitterness in a public forum.
Onions to making a pledge commitment for the new education building, faithfully making payments, but receiving absolutely no status reports on progress toward the goal. The lack of transparency is very dispiriting. It discourages enthusiasm for further giving, and we know much more is needed.
Onions to bicycles and motorized bicycles forcing walkers off of the sidewalk along the channel. Please enforce the no-bicycle ordinance.
Orchids to Sew Sienna for taking such good care on my husband’s golf pants alterations. He can be a little of a sergeant when it comes to his length and Sienna hit it out of the golf range so to speak!
Onions to those complaining about speeders and junky yards. I’ll trade my problem for yours any day. Our neighborhood becomes “Little Germany” “every” Saturday night. Not just one neighbor, but two, blasting Bavarian Polka music. We crank up the country to help drown it out.
Orchids to a group of trained professionals who often get lost in the shuffle. I’m talking about convenience store clerks. We provide you necessities such as cigarettes, beer, coffee, and soda. With a smile, we clean up your mess at the cappuccino machine. Heroes? Every bit of the word. Maybe more!
Orchids to the staff at Shugrue’s for their awesome bar service each week! Special thanks to Kat and Stacey for a great Birthday celebration.
Onions to the local phone book — full of errors and outdated entries.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
