Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the State Route 95 traffic light “synchronization” through Lake Havasu City that wasted
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the State Route 95 traffic light “synchronization” through Lake Havasu City that wasted
who knows how many thousands of dollars. About the only thing now synchronized is that when you get caught at one red light, the next one will also be red when you get there!
Onions to the bartender who swears randomly during casual conversation. I hope the new owner takes heed and has a chat with her. Patrons are talking.
Orchids to Barley Brothers Restaurant. Food and service were great, but the ladies’ restroom needs improving. The toilet is very low and the cubicle is so tight that it is difficult to get back up.
Orchids to the flower bloom that is coming this year. We are excited to see all of our desert flowers, especially after smelling diesel fuel and looking at the craziest landscaping on Planet Earth here in Lake Havasu City. Who knew trailers, boats and junk are considered landscaping here?
Orchids to our Lake Havasu City Senior Center and Rena Arnold who has run it so well for
these past 30 years. She is retiring and will be missed. She has allowed free tax help to the public and the driver safety
classes to all drivers. Plus, the many activities and the Meals on Wheels program. Rena, you have guided us well. Thank you.
Onions to the school district for not allowing the school duty aids to return next academic year at all of the elementary schools. My daughter looks forward to seeing her duty aid each day during lunchtime. It always puts a smile on her face, but now she is so sad!
Orchids to Jason and staff at A+Plus RV. My refrigerator went out and I needed a new one, fast. They got it fast and installed it right away. They are very professional and I highly recommend them.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
More than 60 artists are participating in this year’s Havasu Art Trail. The free, …
President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address was a mixed bag for congress…
You could give yourself whiplash trying to follow the Biden administration’s posit…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.