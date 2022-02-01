Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the powers that be who decided tearing up Main Street was a good idea during the height of winter events. If I were a business on the street, I would sue! Shame on you for causing these people to lose major business during these important weeks!
Onions to massive residential building projects. Is there anyone out there thinking about our water supply issues? Anyone?
Orchids to Dr. Yole and staff at Pleasant Valley Dental for years of excellent care. Always friendly, fair, and efficient, and ready to go the extra mile for emergencies. Best dental office ever! RM.
Onions to the red SUV on Friday around 5 p.m. It was my turn to turn left and you went straight. I wish you would have hit me because I’m pregnant and I would have sued you for your whole retirement. You shouldn’t have a license.
Onions to the pub that serves the flatest beer in town. After the third time, so we will not be going back.
Onions to the city for charging a minimum usage fee for water and sewer such that we now pay double for what we actually do consume. So much for our vain efforts to conserve water during record drought. No more.
Orchids to LHUSD for using the “Core Knowledge” curriculum, developed by Ed Hirsch, and focused on what American students need to know. It is exciting to see how much students are learning. Read one of his books; they are excellent.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Community Concerts, for inviting the band “Black Market Trust” to be here for some awesome entertainment! This band was exceptionally talented and we thoroughly enjoyed the concert. Thanks also to the high school for sharing your facility.
Onions to four days of wind advisories!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
