Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the nurse eating in the hallway as you were walking into a room. So unprofessional.
Thank you for reading!
Onions to the comments about Canadians. Gas is called gas in Canada, not petrol, and temperatures in the winter range dramatically up there across the provinces just as they do across the states in USA. Stop blaming Canadians for your weather as most of the storms this winter have blown of the USA coast from the Pacific.
Onions to the drugstore. My prescription took 5 days to process. It comes in a box, take it off the shelf, put a label on it and you’re done. Your customer service isn’t good. I’m lucky my life didn’t depend on it.
Orchids to the new wonderful young lady at the photo department at Walgreens. She really knows her stuff! Billy would be very proud!
Onions to the black van at Food City, parked in disabled parking with a counterfeit red placard. Disabled veterans and citizens shouldn’t have to park further away because you are a jerk.
Orchids to Douglas at Breathe Clean vent cleaning. Professional, friendly, thorough, punctual, and explained what he was doing and finding at each step. I highly recommend them!
Onions to the onion-giver about Canadians. Have tolerance and a more educated understanding of the Canadians who especially in the winter, drop a whole lot of money here in many ways for the local economy. Prejudice is not fashionable. Namaste!
Onions to the house cleaning firm we hired, to do a one-time deep cleaning of our house, for only accepting payment in cash. Cheating on income taxes is not really our thing. Next time we will find a choice.
Orchids to the incredible sunrises and sunsets we get here in our little town. Just gorgeous!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
