Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to my neighbor. I hope you blow up that thing you use every day to wake my elderly mom at 7 in the morning. She has so many health problems yet you and that thing with no muffler is used to scare her daily. Shame on you.
Orchids to the timpani drummer at the concert at the PAC. He really got to strut his stuff the second half of the program. Good job.
Onions to the onion about the influx of panhandlers on McCulloch Boulevard. C’mon, it is too cold this time of year in certain areas to mooch; they could die of exposure! Just another variation of a snowbird!
Orchids to the London Bridge Golf Course grounds crew. Your daily pleasant smiles, well-groomed fairways, meticulous sand traps, constant attention to trash pickup and polite, ongoing care for the area makes every morning walk a wonderful start to my day. Thank you so much! Every detail counts and doesn’t go unnoticed!
Orchids to Nick and his team at Tire Man. Nick and his team found a serious safety repair when I explained what problems I was experiencing. They went above and beyond and I’m so appreciative.
Orchids to College Street and Havasis for an amazing Valentine’s Day Lunch. What a great group of gals. It was so much fun and nice to meet new friends. Looking forward to the next lunch. Thank you, College Street and Havasis.
Onions to proposing “classes” so we have to get a permit to go off-road. OMG! More regulations on top of more regulations! That’s going to accomplish absolutely nothing! Same as the proposal to “educate “people to clean up their junk houses. Trust me, they don’t care! Ticket them and they will clean it up.
Orchids to Rainbow Gutters for repairing the gutter on our RV parking structure. Onions to me for forgetting to give the orchid sooner.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.