Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the gray bearded gentleman at Albertson’s that stopped and stayed to make sure we were OK. Onions to others that didn’t.
Onions to the vaccine distribution. I put my name in to receive a covid vaccine five weeks ago. My wife and I are 78 years old. We were told that the vaccine is for front line workers. Four weeks later, no vaccine available. I went online five times per day. No one has anything available.
Orchids to the ER. I had to go for a head injury and must compliment the ER service. Nurse Karen and Dr. Scott was great and all the people involved from the check in person to the brain scan dept. I’ve always had excellent service there.
Onions to the Italian restaurant for not social distancing their tables. I felt like the next table to us was right on top of us. Shame on you for not following protocols. Won’t be back!
Onions to the dummy who would eat green sauce. If you’re allergic, why not switch with her?
Orchids to the young lady who paid for my car wash at Car Toys. I thought she worked there, and I forgot my I.O.Y. I would like to reimburse if I could. I did recover my credit card at the Boat House.
Orchids to the beautiful angel on the London Bridge Sunday morning wishing everyone Happy Valentine’s Day. What a great thing do in today’s world. Well done angel.
Onions to the runner who flipped me off because of the sticker I have on my car. The hatefulness is saddening. So much for love and unity. People are allowed to have their own political beliefs.
Onions to the covid vaccination system. I sent my registration to the hospital and immediately got email that no new requests being taken. So did they just throw away my request? I am over 75. Can’t get in anywhere else either.
Orchids to Jay at Staples in the printing and copying center for always being so supportive, helpful and friendly. He goes above and beyond at his job and makes a huge difference!
Onions to the coffee shop. Your coffee is better in other states.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
