Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our fellow men and women who spend their time loving each other and who do not judge to hurt another person for no reason. It is high time we accept one another and take joy in the diversity of our human race. Be nice, it’s free.
Orchids to SWAT and the narcotics officers for getting the drugs off of our streets and out of our neighborhoods.
Onions to the pizza place. I decided to give the pizza place another chance. The guy wiping his dirty pants wasn’t there. Instead, there was a young girl with friendship bracelets. She wore gloves but the bracelets hung down and dragged across my pizza. Once again, I was hoping the fire-oven killed everything.
Orchids to Shugrues restaurant for making my big birthday celebration such a memorial occasion. The private room was perfect for our party of 10. Jake, our server, did an excellent job. The food was delicious and the birthday cake was beautiful and delicious. Many thanks. Florence Rado.
Orchid to Ron of Bartlett’s Handyman Service for completing all the detail items for our recent replacement of the water pipes in our house and the refurbishing of our casita. We know we asked you to do things outside of your usual range. We thank you. Rosemary and Dave.
Orchids to the Onion-giver regarding mammogram appointments. I understand the frustration of winter visitors and am sorry for the problems it may cause. For the record, I always get a letter to make an appointment and it takes only a month to make one, not a year.
Orchids to the dagum folks of dagum Lake Havasu City. We’re dagum Minnesota winter visitors and have found the dagum Lake Havasu City peeps to be dagum great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.