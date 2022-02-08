Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to 24/7 Adult Care Services, in Lake Havasu City for taking care of my husband while I needed a break. Shortly thereafter, I broke my hip and needed 24 hour care myself. What a Godsend. I recommend them highly.
Orchids to Jennifer and Mohave County humane animal trappers, Jeff, and the Western Arizona and Kingman Humane Societies, Mohave County Animal Control and the wonderful people who helped search for our runaway in Desert Hillls. She is with us now.
Orchids to Chris at Shinedown Pool Service for his excellent care of our pool! It always looks beautiful!
Orchids to Western Lock and Safe. I called them when my security door lock malfunctioned. Karen dispatched their technician, Steve, the next day. Steve diagnosed the problem and repaired same quickly. Steve also took the time to perform preventative maintenance on other locks within the house. Great service, more than satisfied, I highly recommend them.
Onions to the grocery store that sold me a rotisserie chicken with feathers on it. Not the little pin feather size, but real roasted feathers. Not very appetizing, for sure.
Orchids to Bobby. I had trouble starting my truck and he offered to help. He laid down on the asphalt, checked the wiring, and tried a few mechanic’s tricks. Too bad the truck was being stubborn. He wouldn’t even take anything for his troubles, of course. Thanks Bobby!
Orchids to teachers. They should get a raise if they have a masters degree or above. Pay them by their education. Take pay away from the administration staff.
Onions to a parent at Starline who parks in the drop off line on Pintail and walks their child to the crosswalk. Haven’t you noticed the back up on Caravelle, as other parents have to wait for you to return to your car? Please pull up past the crosswalk if you want to get out of your car.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
