Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to anyone considering bringing the Laughlin motorcycle event to LHC. Did you read the article in the paper on the motorcycle gang in Sparks Nevada? If you have a big event like Laughlin, they all will come. Think before you leap!
Orchids to Dell Starr, my 86 year old neighbor who has just published her first novel. Congrats
Adele! Hope you are working on a sequel.
Onions to me. I accidentally pulled out in front of you, not seeing your motorcycle. I apologize for upsetting you. I will be more careful from now on.
Orchids to Air Control for the immediate response to a problem and especially to their technician, Steve Stauffer.
Onions to the so-called controlled burn. The city was full of black smoke and it was unhealthy. It was a breezy day and could have gotten out of control. Whoever decided to light the fire needs a mental checkup.
Orchids to the Boat House. We enjoyed the outstanding service Phillip provided us with and the food was out of this world! NDBirds.
Onions to the onion giver about transit for seniors to the Senior Center. Before slamming a program, do your research and get the facts. Topics you reference are completely separate from each other.
Orchids to our awesome firefighters and police officers who keep us safe. Thank you.
Onions to the bartender for telling us that if we switched to Dos Equis XX we would be protected from the Coronavirus.
Orchids to Cheri at the Aquatic Center for working with the staff to stagger the seating for concerts. Everyone could see the stage and not the back of heads. Thank you from a large group of Bob Seger fans!
Onions to the visibly intoxicated host and bartender working across the bridge on a busy Friday night. Slurred speech, disheveled appearance, and reeking of alcohol. Did they drive to work?
Submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail at planner@havasunews.com
