Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Cookie the chef at the VFW for his promotion to kitchen manager. You do an amazing job and I am glad you’re here for the long haul. Yahoo!
Onions to the property owners who fail to keep their sidewalk or street area in front of their buildings clear of rocks and pebbles. This is dangerous to pedestrians of all ages, just an accident waiting to happen. Is there any way safety can be enforced?
Orchids to all the co-creators of Access Havasu and your ongoing support with the Limited Mobility Discussion group. Special shoutout to Shirley F. for your “refusal to be refused”.
Onions to the fast Gators and four wheel vehicles ruining our beautiful desert trails.Will no longer bring our Jeep to Havasu.
Orchids to the letter from Norma Lembach. That was the best letter I had read on the opinion page in a very long time. Thank you Norma.
Onions to the complainer about the controlled burn and the military aircraft. The news reported the controlled burn a week and a half ago and also the increased military flying about six weeks ago.
Orchids to Dr. Mark Davis who performed my knee replacement surgery. His office staff, the OR staff at Havasu Regional Medical Center led by Derrick, nurse Kellie, and my daytime nurse went above and beyond taking care of me and I appreciate it so much. Jim & Rae
Onions to the letter writer about Iowa caucus…It is a national disgrace to suggest fixing an election problem with a box of bullets. Where is your head? Must be stuck in a box of NRA cookies!
Orchids to the lone volunteer at the State Park Cactus Gardens. What a wonderful job you have done keeping it beautifully groomed. We enjoyed visiting with you on our walk! Minnesota visitors.
Onions to the guy in the white SUV that blew his horn at me while I was allowing a pedestrian to cross the street on Industrial Boulevard. Where is the common courtesy?
Submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail at planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.