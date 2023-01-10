Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the talk show with unscripted and rude comments. What kind of person carries a grudge about someone running for office? He said Kari Lake walked past him without saying “hi” after he introduced her at a lunch a year ago. Not appropriate for the show.
Orchids to Midas Touch Painting. Chris arrived right on time, was professional, approachable and more than willing to
discuss all of my concerns. The job is complete and I am more than satisfied with the results. Chris was absolutely concerned with meeting all my expectations. I am very happy that we chose Midas Touch Painting, I recommend him highly.
Onions to the breast cancer checkup that refused to check a male. Men have a small amount of breast tissue that is subject to cancer and needs to be checked also.
Orchids to our first responders and men in blue who work hard and always come through for us.
Onions to the drivers who constantly drive well over the speed limit on Lake Havasu Avenue, from Kiowa to North Palo Verde. There is rarely a driver who drives the speed limit!
Orchids to the three lovely ladies at Primary Care and Pediatrics who helped me with my tests. I found them to be very professional and patient with me. Rose.
Orchids to the Orchid giver about the ATV parade. I heard Foothills residents put on quite a parade of ATVs. Perhaps you can get some help from them for your planning and participants. Happy New Year to you too.
Onions to all those complaining about road work. Anyone can find the road work schedule on the city website and you can call them on the phone with specific questions and they will inform you that way as well.
