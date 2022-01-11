Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the approval for the trailer park proposal. The future residents will not own their tiny lots and the rents will go up. The traffic of 500 or so new people will be dangerous at the intersection with State Route 95. Not planned well at all.
Orchids to Specialty Air and Sheet Metal for a small project item that was made to perfection by a true craftsman. The price was great to boot!
Orchids to Stacey Harding! Best dog sitter ever! I can’t say enough about how wonderful she is. She goes way over what most would do. We had planned to be gone for only four hours and it more than doubled. I called Stacey and she immediately went to the house to check on our pups. She is awesome.
Orchids to Top Turf AZ! Zach and Miguel were very tentative to what we wanted and had the job done in two days. Our backyard has never looked better, I wish we had done this sooner!
Orchids to the girls at Campbell Cove. You gals do a great job on the sandwiches.
Orchids to Dollar General by Hacienda and the long dark haired gal, sorry I did not get your name. My grandson was tired and cranky and wanted his Pringles. You rang up right away, opened, and gave it to him. You were so sweet and kind. Thank you!
Orchids to Chrissy at O’Reilly Auto Parts. She rocks! She help me with an installation that nobody else could figure out!
Orchids for Lake Havasu City businesses, and the kind people who live here. Today, I just want to give a shout out to the Mohave Skin and Cancer /Plastic Surgery andMedical Spa on Mesquite Ave.
Onions to the real estate agent in the salon yacking on her cellphone as if she was on a Walkie Talkie during a mortar attack.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
