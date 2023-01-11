Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Onions to all of the complainers about the slow pace of the second bridge. The process for a second bridge is in the works, however, at the typical snail pace for state and federal agency level red tape. It is my understanding that the city already owns the land for it. But, we must be patient, as there are only a limited number of workers, you know.

