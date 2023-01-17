Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Andrew at Whiz Kids. He helped me with the game I purchased from their business and I found him to be patient and kind in his assistance. Thank you, Andrew!
Thank you for reading!
Onions to the truck with the European headlights. Are we sure those are legal in this country? When you come across one as oncoming traffic, you truly can’t see a thing in front of you for several seconds. It was a good thing I wasn’t rounding a corner. Those things seem pretty deadly to me.
An Orchid to a really nice man who helped us winter visitors put gas in our car when we couldn’t figure out the new (to us) gas pumps and Smith’s. Way to go and thank you, kindly!
Orchids to Rodgers Tile and Flooring. They did a wonderful job on a floor repair for us.
Orchids to my crippled roadrunner. He trades me leaves and sticks for meat scraps.
Orchids to Andy at Desert Sliding Doors for fixing my sticky slider door so it just floats along like a cloud. Quick response and fixed with a brand new part in one hour. Thanks!
Onions to a traffic light at McCulloch and Jamaica boulevards. It is a big waste of money. We never had a traffic problem until the Foothills development was built. Two more entrances to the homes should be approved instead of another traffic light.
Orchids to Wayne of Freedom Automotive for coming to my rescue this afternoon. Thanks so much for your help, Wayne! Barb.
Orchids to these billion dollar pots on these lotteries. Now if I could just win!
