Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dawn’s Auto Repair for being open and helping my husband and I on Sunday! Such pleasant people and they did not charge us for a simple tire repair. I will never forget the kindness they showed us. Thanks!
Onions again to restaurants overcharging customers. This is getting out of control.
Orchids to the couple at Shugrue’s Monday who bought our dinner for my wife’s birthday. Thank you B and E.
Orchids to Tracy Macdonald Rushing for always having my back and for encouraging my new “part-time retirement plan”. Life is good and you are the best!
Orchids to Gary Romano and the team at Romano’s Italian Restaurant. The food is excellent, atmosphere is fun and the staff is amazing. Special kudos to bartender Nina, aka Sam, and Angie for great service and making the experience so much fun!
Onions to only having one person to cover self checkouts. I waited five minutes to turn in two coupons because those closer to cashier’s station got helped first despite their “help lights” being turned on later. Defeats the purpose of self check out.
Orchids to Van Rooy Plumbing for always coming promptly, doing such a great job and for being so professional. You are a real asst to Lake Havasu City.
Onions to the waiter at the local chain restaurant. Slow service and a snarky attitude. I did not appreciate the contemptuous look I got when I gave you a 10% tip. With prices so high as is, 10% is a good tip, how much more were you obviously expecting?
Orchids to Republic Trash for altering your pick up schedule. I am no longer awakened at 5:30 and have an entire hour to sleep in once a week now.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.