Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to building even more homes when water has been, and will continue to be, such a huge concern.
Orchids to GraceArts performing theater. We loved their adaptation of “James and the Peach”. It takes a great deal of imagination to pull off such a play and the stage choreographer and actors did an absolutely wonderful job!
Orchids to our pulmonologist, Dr. Shaikh, for his considerable knowledge and efforts that helped my miraculous recovery from long covid. Thank you, Dr. Shaikh.
Orchids to the local food bank and to all who donate. It is difficult to have to admit that you need a food bank. Inflation and job loss are an ugly combination. But I thank the food bank and everyone who donates to it for getting me and my family through to better times.
Orchids to Wizard of Pawz pet groomers. The groomers knew just how to handle her rather anxious and nervous ticks and energy. She looks beautiful and in her prime of great health. Thank you for being so professional.
Orchids to the self checkout at Safeway. I find that having wands that you can lift up to use on heavy products is so much more convenient than other stores who don’t have them. Especially to us older or infirm customers who have difficulty picking up heavy or bulky items for check out.
Onions to me for temporarily losing my credit card at the gas pumps recently and forcing everyone in line to wait until I finally found it. I do appreciate your patience though. Thank you.
Onions to the mom who got aggressive with her young child and began yelling at her because she couldn’t do a certain activity. Better to show her how to do it than yell at the top of your voice at her for her inability to do so.
Onions to the truck with the European headlights. Are we sure those are legal in this country? When you come across one as oncoming traffic, you truly can’t see a thing in front of you for several seconds. It was a good thing I wasn’t rounding a corner. Those things seem pretty deadly to me.
