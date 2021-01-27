Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to Facebook friend scoffing at notion that my child could walk at six months. Ma’am, you have painted me a royal liar. Our Benny was not a normal boy. At four months, he said his first word, “Mama.” I never had him tested, but he’s as genius as a child can get. Homeschooling helped lots.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Police Department. Good to see some traffic enforcement on Kiowa Avenue to address excessive speeds. I’ve seen people blast through there at speeds well over 60 mph. Appreciate the effort.
Onions to the slamming door at the restaurant in Desert Hills. Nothing like ruining a otherwise great experience than having the door slam every time someone comes or goes. A simple adjustment and it’s fixed! Great place otherwise though
Orchid to Garth Brooks for performing at the Inauguration. It showed that he really does have friends in low places. KEH
Onions to the man on Southside of town flying his flag upside down. I am a vet and served for your freedom. How can you disrespect this great nation of ours like you are doing? You should be ashamed of yourself. What a disrespectful American you are. You certainly do not respect your vets and this nation
Orchids to the Mayor or whoever is responsible for allowing the military aircraft to use the airport. What a wonderful feeling to hear our fighting men and women flying overhead. That sound should remind us all to be thankful for their service.
Onions to the two-faced person who plays victim ex. You finally blocked your ex and had to make the announcement on social media. It’s you who is evil and conniving. Also interesting who your friends are. Got your number a long time ago.
Orchids to the staff at Lake View Terrace Memory Care for the wonderful care of my husband Wesley. All were wonderful but a special thank you to Tom, Stacey and Toni your care and kindness was greatly appreciated.
