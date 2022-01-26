Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the winter visitors who light up their backyard like a Walmart parking lot. I like to go out in the early morning and enjoy the starlit sky and sunrise, but it is difficult with the neighbor’s lights blaring into my yard. Lights out please!
Orchids to Crown Jewels for the repair of my 50 plus year old crucifix. It looks wonderful and I know my grandson will appreciate it as my special gift to him for his Confirmation. You always come through for me.
Orchids to Burrito Shak for the great food (I love baked potato Mondays), friendly staff, clean environment and reasonable prices. Now you have online ordering! So glad to have you in Lake Havasu City.
Onions to the person who thinks everyone going out to the mall should stay in the right lane. We would, but speed demons like yourself refuse to let us back into the left lane when needed. Try to be like your parents and leave home for work earlier!
Orchids to Chris at Smith’s grocery store’s meat department. He went above and beyond to help me find some
thing that wasn’t on the shelf and then he went back and found it. Thank you very much. Rosemary.
Orchids to the business Alignment Doctor who will find a landlord who appreciates them.
Orchids to David at Diablo Landscaping for freshening up my yard. It looks great! Thank you. Sarah.
Orchids to Harold and his crew at Right Choice Moving. They helped clear out my storage unit and moved items to my garage. Excellent service, great prices and dependable!
Orchids to the balloon hanging over my home this morning. Beautiful!
