Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions again to happy go lucky Havasu. Daughter, immunocompromised husband, and I, myself, am sick with covid. Could be life threatening. Onions to no masks for home visits. Shaking my head. This is not a hoax.
Orchids to Billy at Walgreens. Happy retirement! Enjoy your well-deserved time off.
Your energy, enthusiasm and always expert assistance in the photo department will be missed.
Orchids to those who don’t lay a guilt trip on someone they disagree with. Examine the skeletons in your own closet before exploring the closets of others. Ranger Terry.
Onions to the heartless old woman who had the audacity to point at my mask in a restaurant and tell me it was stupid to wear one even after I told her I was in cancer treatment. She said she had 10 times more things wrong with her. Right, your soul has turned to stone! Maybe you should stop drinking! You sure know how to ruin a birthday!
Onions to the onion about whispering. The truth hurts. Get over yourself and all of the lies you told and trouble you caused. And I do not need to whisper. I shout the truth about your ugly behavior at the top of my lungs.
Orchids to Grace Arts Theatre. “Always Patsy Cline” was a fantastic performance. One of the best I’ve seen.
Onions to restaurants using the current times as an excuse to gouge customers. Everyone should take a good look at how prices have jumped. Pure greed. We as consumers have very good memories, and have been eating at home a lot more. So when the endemic comes will prices drop?
Orchids to Cathy and Kurt. Our pool looks better than new! They are the best! J&B.
Orchids to Jan at Walmart. Great attitude!
Thanks for your help.
