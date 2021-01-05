Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the person who found my little purse in the Smiths parking lot and took it in to the customer service counter. It’s nice to know there are still good people in this world. Thanks again and God bless.
Onions to the “master mechanic” who thinks he should be paid for giving advice. You won’t last long if you don’t change your attitude. Nurses, doctors etc are always asked for advice and they don’t expect payment. Really. Try to be kind and help for fellow man instead of being so greedy.
Onions to the person who took down the mistletoe in the office and hurt their back taking it down and claimed a workman’s comp claim. Really?
Orchids to Joe and Louise at the Alignment Shop for the donations to Women of the Moose so 75 Arizona foster children could have a big Christmas.
Onions to the Onion giver who just arrived in Havasu and complained about the drivers here. Let me say, “you can always turn around.”
Onions to the private clubs that stay crowded, no social distancing and masks only needed to walk in and that’s it.
Orchids to Jake and Christina at the Lake Havasu Marina for treating the employees like family. They are great people too work for.
Onions to the show. More than half of the audience did not wear masks and seat assignments were not socially distanced.
Orchids to NPL for the proper repair of our roads. After installing the new pipes, residents do not need a four-point harness when traveling over their road repairs.
Orchids to Tristan at Verizon for his extraordinary customer service. Tristan is able to assist with all types of personalities, including grumpy old men.
Onions to dog owners who let their dogs continually bark. Nobody in the neighborhood can enjoy being outside. Inside we are wearing ear plugs. Please be respectful of those around you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.