Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to good friends and a happy Fourth of July get-together to talk, swim, eat until we’re stuffed and watch a great show. Who could ask for more? What a great town. Thanks, also, to the police who saw everyone home safely.
Orchids to Fed Ex on Kiowa Boulevard. We really appreciated all of the assistance their staff gave to us. What great customer service. Awesome!
Onions to thoughtless neighbors who use fireworks that hurt animals. It would be nice if the people in our neighborhood would not use fireworks that hurt the animals. Not only July 4th, but almost every weekend. Our dog gets really upset.
Orchids to Auto Works. They are the only service in town we will use for our vehicles. They always give the best service for the best price.
Onions to lawless people. Fireworks are under city control but not the people setting them off illegally! We live close to the sparse desert, not in town, and the amount of fireworks going off days before the Fourth of July and days after, are astounding! Is there nothing that can be done to better regulate the booms and bangs out in the desert close to homes?
Onions to the businesses that never seem to respond to you when you call. Worse, yet, are the book online appointments that never seem to go to the right place or person, if it gets processed at all! Customers still need face to face service.
Orchids to the crew at USA RV. You guys sold an RV fairly quickly at a fair price and I appreciate your professionalism and I appreciate your service.
Orchids to the man who paid for my groceries Sunday at Bashas’. It is so nice to know that kindness still reigns in this city. I appreciate you so much and, of course, will pay it forward.
Orchids to Caliber Collision. They returned my car looking like a brand new vehicle. They did a great job delivering above and beyond expectations. Thank you! I highly recommend them.
Orchids to my fabulous hubby for remembering our second wedding anniversary with a big bunch of roses. I’m so touched! You’re the best baby. Here’s to many more anniversaries to come!
