Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Travis and Austin of Armor Fence for the great job they did replacing our poles even in this heat. They were very prompt, very nice and didn’t leave a mess behind. Huge thank you, R&S.
Orchids to Megan with Blind Pig Tattoos for my beautiful back tattoo, covering an ugly scar I’ve had since a child. You are truly a gifted, and talented artist. Thank you!
Onions to the all of the short term rentals. The city needs to do something! So sick of having a new loud, obnoxious neighbor every week. The LHCPD doesn’t do anything either.
Onions to me, and apologies to the two nice women who overheard me speaking politics while they were picking up their dinner. I’m a bit overwhelmed with the present day where veterans are paying for expensive healthcare needs because some Veterans Administration funding is diverted to Department of Human Services at the border. Sorry again.
Onions to loss of control. The city has lost control of fireworks. The city has lost control of vacation rentals. The city has lost control of traffic. City government has just totally lost control. Please study the candidates for city council.
Orchids to Gary of Haven Health. What a talented maintenance man you are! You fixed a problem on a machine that had existed for a over a year in no less than 15 seconds! I hope Haven Health knows how very lucky they are to have you.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Police. Out and about to catch speeders. Thank you. Speeding through our neighborhoods has been a real problem and you are welcome sight!
Orchids to the our city’s tax revenue excess! Now, can we finally bury all of those horrid electrical lines ruining lake views, lowering property values, killing birds, and just, generally, being a pain to have to see?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.